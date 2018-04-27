2nd Division League TRAU trounce Jamshedpur, inch closer to final round

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 26: Home outfit Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) blanked Jamshedpur Football Club 5-0 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium today.

With 14 points from seven matches, TRAU now occupy top position in the points table of their group and they are placed comfortably to advance to the final round of the Second Division League 2018.

Even though TRAU and Jamshedpur FC shared one point each in their first encounter at Jamshedpur, the Jamshedpur’s defence.

Capitalising on one such long cross, Ngangbam Naocha put the home side ahead in the 8th minute of the match. Again, it was the combination of Laishram Milan and Ngangbam Naocha which proved disastrous for the visitors. Naocha made no mistake in driving home a well measured cross from the flank by Milan.

Jamshedpur FC, undaunted by the two-goal deficit, attempted to pile up pressure upon TRAU defence line. But the defenders were up to their task and they successfully thwarted all threatening attacks.

Laishram Milan put the home side 3-0 ahead when he netted the ball past the rival custodian off a fine pass from Princewell Olarichi.

TRAU extended the lead to 4-0 just before half-time as Heishangmi Vashum tapped in a corner kick taken by Angousana Luwang.

The second half saw the Jamshedpur side enjoying greater ball possession yet they were unable to penetrate the solid defence line of TRAU. Princewell Olarichi added one more goal in the 63rd minute which gave the final scoreline of 5-0. Jamshedpur FC’s Vijaykumar was booked in the 82nd minute for dangerous tackling.