2nd Divison League Stoppage time goals help TRAU hold New Barrackpore RAC to 3-3 draw

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 10 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) salvaged a point as Joseph Mayowa (90’+1′) and Ningthoujam Momocha (90’+4′) scored during stoppage time to manage a 3-3 draw with New Barrackpore Rainbow Athletic Club (NB RAC) in a Group C (preliminary round) clash of the Second Division League staged today at Barasat Stadium, Kolkata.

A brace by Abhijit Sarkar in the first half and a single from Ayeni Joel Sunday Yinka put New Barrackpore RAC in the driver’s seat almost throughout the game but TRAU made a next to impossible return during stoppage time to settle the game in a 3-3 draw.

New Barrackpore RAC got the opener in the 15th minute of the match through Abhijit Sarkar who doubled the lead in the 45th minute to make it 2-0 at half time.

The second half saw New Barrackpore RAC rest deep at the back and attack hardly in counter while TRAU were making all out attack to cut the gap. TRAU’s relentless attempt yielded positive result in the late period as Kivi Zhimomi converted a penalty kick awarded in the 77th minute to make it 1-2.

But New Barrackpore RAC came back to strengthen their lead in the 89th minute when Ayeni Joel Sunday beat the TRAU’s U-22 keeper Mithun Samonto. TRAU, however hold their nerves till the last minute and slot home twice confidently, one each by Joseph Mayowa (90’+1′) and Ningthoujam Momocha (90’+4′) for a surprising 3-3 draw at the end.

TRAU, which is in the second spot in the league tally with 13 points from 7 matches will visit Mohammedan SC next on March 13 at 3 pm in Kolkata.