2nd gateway to ASEAN tag on Behiang

Imphal, Dec 19 (DIPR) :Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that Churachandpur-Behiang road via Singnat will be developed as the second corridor of the State to South East Asian Nations in the light of implementation of Government of India’s Act East Policy.

He was speaking at the Zou Gal Centenary Commemoration, 2017 function held at Behiang village in Churachandpur district today.

It was Biren’s maiden visit to the village located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Chief Minister said that the Government is planning to set up a Trade Centre at Behiang in order to boost border trade as in Moreh. For this, there is need to improve road connectivity, he said while adding that he had requested the Union Surface Transport Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari to upgrade Singhat-Behiang section of Churachandpur-Behiang road to a National Highway.

The Chief Minister also said that he and his Cabinet Ministers would visit Behiang regularly to look into the developmental needs of the village and adjoining areas.

Lauding the villagers of Behiang for protecting a historical site associated with Maharaja Chandrakirti, the Chief Minister assured them to do ‘something special’ as a gift for the village for keeping the remembrance and history of the late king alive at the village.

Biren also promised to upgrade Primary Health Centre (PHC), Singnat to the status of a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The Chief Minister also urged the villagers to extend support and ensure smooth running of Behiang Police Station, for which the foundation stone was laid by him earlier in the day.

MANIREDA Chairman and Singnat AC MLA Ginsuanhau and Chandel ADC Chairman Sesei Zou were the functional president and guest of honour of the function respectively.

Soon after his arrival in a helicopter at Tonjang village at around 12.30 pm, N Biren also laid the foundation stone for Maharaja Chandrakirti Memorial Park at the village located near Behiang. This site is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

There are three age-old stone slabs inside the complex. These inscribed stone slabs were erected during the reign of Maharaja Chandrakirti in 1872 to commemorate his victory over rebel Lushai chiefs.

The total protected area of the complex is 607.50 sq.m. A serenely beautiful small lake popularly known as Chibu Lake is also located inside the complex.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Zou Gal Memorial Cemetery and staff quarters of PHC, Behiang.

Thousands of people clad in traditional attires welcomed the Chief Minister and his entourage to the interior border village with great joy and enthusiasm.

Health Minister Minister L Jayantakumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, MLAs and top civil and police officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.