2nd Inter School Arm Wrestling Meet 2017

Imphal, Sep 2: Second Inter School Arm Wrestling Meet began today at Kakwa Com-munity Hall organised under the aegis of Manipur Arm Wrestling Association. About 280 boys and girls from 20 schools are taking part in the meet.

The meet was today ope-ned in presense of L Jayen- takumar, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Law and Legislative Assembly and CDA along with O Joy as dignitaries.

G Rohit Sharma (St. Joseph), Diction Toijam (Elite Foundation Academy) and L Mahendralal (Keishamthong High School) took the first, second and third spots respectively in U-14 under 30kg category.

In the under 35kg category of the same age group, Deni Laishram (Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary School), Y Rohit Meitei (Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary School) and L Bhemjit (Manipur Public School) occupied first, second and third positions respectively.

Th Andy and L Vasu-dev(Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary School), took the first and second position in the under 40kg category while M Jackson Meitei (Wangkhei High School) took the third spot.

M John Singh and S Bobosana (Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary School) also stood first and second in under 45 kg category and Kh Munindro (KM Blooming Khangabok) took the third position.

In the U-14 Girls group, Th Konika (Secret Heart Higher Secondary), T Dine-shwari and M Lakshmi Chanu (Chandrakhong Fan-jangkhong High School) occupied the first ,second and third respectively in under 30kg category.

L Preeti Devi (Icon School), Emila Laishram (Ruda Academy) and K Mo-nalisa (Chandrakhong Fan- jangkhong High School) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 35kg category.

L Preeti Devi (Secret Heart), Asil Ksh (St Paul English School) and Anjali Chanu of (Standard Robert) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 40kg category.

In under 50kg category, ST Ravaning (Wangkhei High School), M Thoi (Eastern Star School) and M Gunileima (Khongjom Standard School) occupied the first, second and third positions respectively.

U-17 Boys:

Th Premjit(Wangkhei High School), Y Enaoba (Ram Lal Paul) and Th Manichandra (Albert English School) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 50kg category.

Jilanthong (Johnstone Hi-gher Secondary), L Rakesh (TOL) and M Samson (Azad English School) clinched the the first, second and third positions respectively in under 55kg category.

Md Wazir (Wangkhei High School), Branath (Dine-shwori Higher Secondary School) and S Rakesh (Kho-ngjom Standard English School) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 60kg category.

U-17 Girls:

Amomsana Chanu (KM Blooming), Sakhera Perbin (Khongjom Standard), and L Purnima (TG Higher Secondary) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 45kg category.

N Dayanandini (Iboton-sana Higher Secondary) and L Danushree (TG) took the first and second positions respectively in under 50kg category.

S Geeta (Wangkhei High School), L Seema (Khongjom Standard) and Kh Roshni (TG) took the first, second and third positions respectively in under 70kg category.

The meet will conclude tomorrow.