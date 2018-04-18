2nd Kapaam Cup from April 19

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : The 2nd Kapaam Cup invitation football tournament 2018 will start from April 19. As informed by the organiser, an opening friendly match will be played between CFF Veteran and Kapaam Village Veteran.

A total of 21 teams clubbed into 2 groups will compete for the top honour.

The organiser further notified that all the managers should attend the 2nd and 3rd round draw on April 19 where 2nd round matches are slated to start from April 25.