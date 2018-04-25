2nd Kapaam Cup FC Kapaam (B), DYA book second round berths

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24: FC Kapaam (B) thumped Khupi FC 3-0 today while DYA, Elangkhangpokpi held their nerves and overcame Shooting Star, Kangoi by 4-2 goals in a crucial tie breaker of the ongoing 2nd Kapaam Cup organised by Kapaam Development Club at Kapaam Public ground.

In the first match of the day, FC Kapaam (B) made the more positive start pressing high trying to wrest control of the midfield early resulting in two goals from Ng Bedeenpar and one goal from Ch Gyan which ensured their march to victory. The game came to life in the 17th minute when Ng Bedeepar of FC Kapaam (B) scored against Khupi FC from inside the box which went in despite a valiant attempt to keep it out by the Khupi FC goalkeeper. FC Kapaam (B) surged ahead with a 2-0 lead when Ng Bedeepar scored another second goal in the 40th minute. Ch Gyan of FC Kapaam (B) then struck the winner in the 76th minute. With 3-0 win, FC Kapaam (B) ensured a place in the second round.

In the second match, Shooting Star, Kangoi went down 2-4 to DYA, Elangkhangpokpi in a crucial penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

DYA decided to attack from the beginning of the match and did not wait for long as L Bikram put DYA in the lead in the 24th minute. The lead however, was equalised by Awang of Shooting Star in the 42nd minute. The remaining minutes were followed by battle of possession in the midfield and both teams cancelled each other out with forwards of both teams could not make the most out of chances that came. The full time scoreline read 1-1 and the match was drawn to penalty shootout as both the teams failed to create clear cut goal scoring opportunities. DYA emerged out victorious with 4-2 goals in the decider where DYA scored 3 goals while Shooting Star managed to score only one goal of the allotted 5 shots each. Y Achouba, W Sadananda and W Kulajit were the successful goal scorer for DYA while Sinlo was the only goal scorer for Shooting Star.