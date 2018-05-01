2nd Kapaam Cup FC Kapaam, Telien United cruise into semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : FC Kapaam thrashed DYA 3-0 while Telien United edged out Lambung YCC 6-4 via a penalty shoot-out to cruise into the semi finals of the 2nd Kapaam Cup Invitation Football Tournament 2018 organised by Kapaam Development Club at Kapaam ground from April 19.

The first quarter final match of the tournament saw, FC Kapaam took a 1-0 lead in the first half before seeing off DYA 3-0 with a brace from R Mitchell in the second half.

Both teams were evenly poised for greater portion of the first half sharing equal possessions and attempts until Ng Badeenpaar opened up late in the 36th minute to help FC Kapaam enter into the break with a 1-0 lead.

After the breather, DYA’s resilience crumbled as FC Kapaam intensified their raids with some forceful combinations in the midfield and wise use of flanks. Subsequently, R Mitchel was able to slot his first goal in the 48th minute and extended the lead to 2-0. They sit back for a while as DYA were trying hard to return into the game but R Mitchel came up again managed to put in the decisive goal off a counter run in the 55th minute.

FC Kapaam then concentrated more in defending goals and attacking more in counter. Eventually the game ended 3-0 in favour of FC Kapaam.

In the second quarter final match of the tournament, Lambung YCC and Telien United played out a 1-1 draw during the regulation time and the winners were decided via a penalty shoot out in which Telien United went home with a 6-4 victory.

The first half went goalless as backline on both ends guarded well their goal lines from every threats they came across.

After the break, Lambung FC were able to take lead with a goal scored by Mishalan in the 51st minute but Paolenlal of Telien United came up to rescue his team with the equaliser in the 74th minute.

As the game ended 1-1 draw during regulation time, the keepers were let to decide the fate of the game as both teams readied for the tie breaker. In the shot out, Kagaly, Patrick, Paolenlal, Daniel and Tondonba beat the keeper of Lambung YCC to finish the game 6-4. On the other hand, Seimon, Alower and Shelthahring were able to score for Lambung YCC.