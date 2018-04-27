2nd Kapaam Cup Lambung FC rout Chengkhu FC 4-1, Kapaam FC blank Liwachangning YCC 2-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 26: Kapaam FC thumped Liwachangning YCC 2-0 today while Lambung FC outplayed Chengkhu FC by 4-1 goals in the ongoing 2nd Kapaam Cup organised by Kapaam Development Club at Kapaam Public ground.

In the first match of the day, Kapaam FC started on a positive note dominating the midfield from the beginning producing one goal each from Gyan Moyon and Ng Bethawar. Kapaam FC got the first lead in the 28th minute when Gyan Moyon scored against Liwachangning YCC from a close range despite the rival goalkeeper’s brave attempt to stop it.

Kapaam FC surged ahead with a 2-0 lead when Ng Bethawar scored another goal in the 57th minute who collected a long pass, turned around and blasted it in to seal the match 2-0.

In the second match, Lambung FC displayed better footballing skills in beating Chengkhu FC. They dominated from the beginning of the match.

Alower gave the early lead for Lambung FC in the 13th minute to make it 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Lambung FC continued their impressive form in the second half too and extended the lead to 3-0 with Mesilak scoring two brilliant goals in the 44th and 65th minute respectively.

Chengkhu FC reduced the gap to 1-3 when Alfred scored a consolation goal in the 65th minute. Lambung FC wrapped the match at 4-1 when Simon added another goal in the (70+4)th minute.