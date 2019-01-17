2nd Khelo India Youth Games 12 State boxers cruise into semifinals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16 : The 8th day of 2nd Khelo India Youth Games being held at Pune, Maharashtra came out to be a lucky day for Manipur as twelve State boxers defeated their respective rivals to advance into the semi-finals.

Manipur wrestling, weightlifting and judo teams have amassed 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze so far at the games and the boxers are sure to add 12 medals in State’s tally.

The state boxers who made themselves into the semi-finals defeating their respective rivals in today’s quarter final bouts are N Priyobarta (U-17, 48 kg), N Naothoi Singh (U-21, 52 kg), Donoi Meitei (U-21, 75 kg), Pingminla (U-17 girls, 48 kg), N Bidyapati Devi (U-17 girls, 50 kg), Ng Babyrosysana (U-17 girls, 52 kg), Th Kunjarani Devi (U-17 girls, 54 kg), H Ambeshori Devi (U-17 girls, 57 kg), Sibojajou (U-17 girls, 57 kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (U-17 girls, 50 kg).

The U-21 girls who progressed into the semi-finals are Ksh Tilotama Chanu (60 kg) and S Rojita (U-68 kg).

M Shyamachandra, L Dhanachandra Singh and Inaocha Sharma are leading the team as coach and officials respectively.