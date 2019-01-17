2nd Khelo India Youth Games 12 State boxers cruise into semifinals

By on No Comment

2nd Khelo India Youth Games 12 State boxers cruise into semifinals

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Jan 16 : The 8th day of 2nd Khelo India Youth Games being held at Pune, Maharashtra came out to be a lucky day for Manipur as twelve State boxers defeated their respective rivals to advance into the semi-finals.
Manipur wrestling, weightlifting and judo teams have amassed 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze so far at the games and the boxers are sure to add 12 medals in State’s tally.
The state boxers who made themselves into the semi-finals defeating their respective rivals in today’s quarter final bouts are N Priyobarta (U-17, 48 kg), N Naothoi Singh (U-21, 52 kg), Donoi Meitei (U-21, 75 kg), Pingminla (U-17 girls, 48 kg), N Bidyapati Devi (U-17 girls, 50 kg), Ng Babyrosysana (U-17 girls, 52 kg), Th Kunjarani Devi (U-17 girls, 54 kg), H Ambeshori Devi (U-17 girls, 57 kg), Sibojajou (U-17 girls, 57 kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (U-17 girls, 50 kg).
The U-21 girls who progressed into the semi-finals are Ksh Tilotama Chanu (60 kg) and S Rojita (U-68 kg).
M Shyamachandra, L Dhanachandra Singh and Inaocha Sharma are leading the team as coach and officials respectively.

2nd Khelo India Youth Games 12 State boxers cruise into semifinals added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.