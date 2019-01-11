 2nd Khelo India Youth Games Keshorjit grabs bronze medal in Judo

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: Haobijam Keshorjit Singh won bronze medal in Judo and added one more medal in Manipur’s medal tally in the second day of 2nd Khelo India Youth Games today organized under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports since January 9 at Pune, Maharashtra.

Haobijam Keshorjit Singh won the bronze medal in the U-17 cadet in U-50 kg category.

Manipur bagged one gold, one bronze medals so far at the end of second day.

The Manipur team was led by coach L Dinit Singh and coach Chingkheinganbi.

Haobijam Keshorjit Singh is a native of Laphupat Tera Hiyangkhong and son of Haobijam Naba Singh and Haobijam (o) Memma Devi.

He is currently undergoing training at CRC SAI Academy, Bhopal under Kh Sabitri Chanu.

Kh Loyanganba clinched gold medal in the Greco-Roman Wrestling event yesterday in U-17 (U-51 Kg).