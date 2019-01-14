2nd Khelo India Youth Games Maibam Indubala clinches judo gold, State U-17 girls crush UP 8-0 in football

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13 : Maibam Indubala won a gold medal in Judo as Manipur continued to produce a fine show at the 2nd Khelo India Youth Games which is being underway at Pune, Maharashtra. 2 State weightlifters added also one silver medal each to Manipur’s tally today.

Judoka Maibam Indubala extended Manipur gold medal haul at the games by finishing first in the 78 kg judo event today.

In the weightlifting events, A Tumina Devi bagged a silver medal in the U-21 76 kg category by lifting a total 177 kg including 77 kg in snatch and 100 kg in clean and jerk while Ch Rahul Singh fetched the other silver medal for Manipur in the U-17 boys 96 kg category event by lifting 102 kg in snatch and 137 kg in clean and jerk.

It may be mentioned that the state weightlifting team are lead by Coaches T Bobo Singh and E Sushila and Kh Anil Singh and Kh Biren Singh as managers.

Football

State U-17 girls ran riot in their second fixture at the games against Uttar Pradesh to enjoy a convincing 8-0 win. Y Pakpi opened the scoring for Manipur off a penalty kick in the 4th minute of the match while N Priyanka (5′, 31′) and Vunglawmching (19′) took their turns to make it 4-0 at the half time.

The State girls continued to press hard despite the huge lead and it was L Bibicha who made it 5-0 in the 58th minute with a well taken shot.

M Rejiya extended the lead to 6-0 two minutes latter while N Priyanka got her third in the 69th minute before Y Pakpi fired in the last goal in the 81st minute and completed the 8-0 demolition.

Elsewhere in the U-21 girls competition, Manipur edged Maharashtra 2-1 thanks to Daya who scored both the goals (26′, 62′) with the assistance of Anjali and Hemolata respectively.