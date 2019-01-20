2nd Khelo India Youth Games Manipur claims U-21 girls football title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19 : Manipur defeated Tamil Nadu 4-3 on penalties at Balewadi Sports Complex to claim the U-21 girls football title at the 2nd Khelo India which is underway since January 9 in Pune. State’s U-17 girls on the other hand finished third beating Kerala 2-0 to add a bronze medal to the State’s tally.

The U-21 girls final match was a tight contest as both teams showed their real intent right from the beginning but luck did not favour any of the teams as the match ended 0-0 during regulation. Manipur got a spotkick awarded in the 23rd minute but failed to convert it into a meaningful goal to settle the normal time in a goalless draw.

Manipur however proved to be more sharper in the penalty shoot-out as W Ranjibala, Th Babysana, Sultana and H Daya found the net with ease while only three of the Tamil Nadu girls managed to beat Manipur keeper.

Elsewhere in the U-17 girls third place clash, U Pushparani (35′) and N Priyanka (43′) scored one goal apiece to help Manipur seal a 2-0 win against Kerala.

At the end of the day, Manipur have amassed 9 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.