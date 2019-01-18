2nd Khelo India Youth Games State women team sail through to U-21 women football final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 17: Manipur women team will meet Tamil Nadu in U-21 women football final of 2nd Khelo India Youth Games on January 19 organised under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports since January 9 at Pune, Maharashtra.

Manipur Wrestling, Weightlifting, Judo and Boxing team gathered 6 gold, 6 silver and 13 bronze medals so far at the end of the 9th day of the event.

Five women players from the State sailed through to final of U-17 Boxing while 7 bronze medals have been amassed in this discipline alone so far.

Manipur women team defeated Mizoram 3-0 in U-21 women football semi-final played at police ground today.

Manipur opened the account in the 37th minute through Ranjibala who successfully managed to tap in a nice pass from Sultana to hand Manipur 1-0 in the first half.

In the second half, Sultana again created a chance for Babysana in the 69th minute who did not make any mistake to double the lead while Sultana further extended the lead to 3-0 which was created by Daya in the 72nd minute and pushed her team to the final.

However, Manipur U-17 women football team faced defeat at the hand of Orissa by 1-2 goals in the semi-final today played at the ground of Flame University.

U-17 girls boxing:

Manipuri boxer Tingmila Doungel beat Maharashtra boxer Laksmi Patel in U-48 kg women boxing semi-final to book a place in the final while Nongthongbam Bidyapati Devi defeated Sheetal Rani of Haryana in U-50 to move in the final.

Naoram Baby also advanced to final in U-52 Kg category defeating Ritika of UP while in U-57 Kg category Sobi Jojo of Manipur punched her way through to final overcoming Rashi of Rajasthan Khanam in the semi-final. Huidrom Ambeshori Devi also downed Haryana boxer Neha in the U-57 Kg category to move in the final. In U-58 Kg category, Th Kunjarani was defeated by Poonam of Haryana in the semi-final while Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom also faced the similar faith at the hand of Rajasthan boxer Arundhati Chaudhury in U-70 kg category and settled with bronze medal. In U-17 boys boxing event, N Priyobarta Meitei of Manipur also finished with bronze medal facing defeat at the hand of Bishwamitra Chongtham of Maharashtra in U-48 Kg while in U-21 boys boxing event, K Naothoi also settled with bronze medal in U-52 Kg defeated by Bavesh of Maharashtra. Leitanthem Donoi Meitei was also defeated by Nikhil Dhuve of Maharashtra in U-75 Kg semi-final. Kshetrimayum Tilotama Chanu failed to advance to final of U-21 women boxing event in U-60 Kg category as Haryana boxer Siwi stopped her in the semi-final and has to be contended with bronze medal while S Rojita was also halted in the semi-final by Haryana boxer Manisha in U-64 Kg.