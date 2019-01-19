2nd Khelo India Youth Games State’s Chef de Mission seeks support as Manipur take on Tamil Nadu in U-21 girls football final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 18 : Manipur will lock horns with Tamil Nadu in U-21 girls football final of the ongoing 2nd Khelo India Youth Games tomorrow at 5 pm at Balewadi Sports Complex.

State’s Chef de Mission, T Thouba Singh (Deputy Director YAS), who is with the State contingent drew attention of all and urged Manipuris residing in Pune to come and cheer for the U-21 girls who will be playing for the ultimate title against Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile State’s U-17 football team which had a wonderful journey till semi-finals will be playing Kerala for third place at 9 am tomorrow at Flame University campus.

Elsewhere, State’s girls boxing team were able to finish runners at the games which is underway since January 9 in Pune. The State boxers collected a total of 12 medals including 2 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals to make it 8 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals in the State’s tally.

Boxer Naorem Baby Chanu fetched the first gold medal defeating Assam’s Saraswati Bora in the 52 kg final bout while Huidrom Ambeshori clinched the second gold medal with a win over compatriot Sobi Jajou in the 57 kg category final.

Tingmila Doungel (48 kg) went down to Punjab boxer Ekta in the final to settle for the silver medal while Nongthombam Bidyapati had the same finish as Anju Devi of Kerala proved superior in the 50 Kg final bout.

Suchitra claims bronze medal in Archery

Suchitra Tourangbam was able to add a bronze medal to the State’s tally today finishing third in the U-21 girls compound division 50+50 m event with a total of 675 points.