2nd L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League gets underway

IMPHAL Dec 12 : The second edition of L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2018 organised by Bishnupur District kicked off today at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur with a total of 7 teams participating in it.

The inaugural function of the tournament was attended by Md Maheruddin, Chairperson Kouta Municipal Council (KMC); Md Najeruddin, Vice Chairperson, KMC and councillors of KMC as dignitaries.

The opening match of the tournament saw AKSA beat TRUGPU 1-0, thanks to a goal by Thoithoiba in the 53rd minute.

KPFC, Kha Potsangbam will meet AMOFA, Moirang in the second league match of the tournament at 1 pm tomorrow. FC Moirang will face SAI SAG, Utlou in the third match latter at 2 pm.