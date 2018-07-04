2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy Al-Ameen seal 22-run victory against UCC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : Al-Ameen, Lilong registered a 22-run victory over UCC, Uripok in a Group C league match of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium Luwangsangbam today. Other scheduled matches were postponed due inclement weather condition.

Al Ameen elected to bat first and posted a total of 85 runs with Mujibur scoring the highest of 29 runs off 25 balls while Sameer added another 9 runs from 15 balls before the innings (12 overs each) ended with 5 wickets down.

Though could not control the strike rate earlier, UCC’s Republic did a good job as he scalped 4 wickets alone while Raja Babu picked up one wicket before they went down at 63 in 10.3 overs in the second innings.

UCC made a promising start with Satish hitting 24 runs off 10 balls but the other batsmen could not withstand the pace and precision of Al-Ameen Bowlers. Roshan also contributed 10 runs before they bundled out 22 runs short.

Sameer, Abdullah, Naushad and Safwan had an impressive day as they claimed two wickets each to hinder the Uripok side from building up momentum.

Mujibur of Al-Ameen was adjudged man of the match.