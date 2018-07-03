2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy Blue Hawk, CHAMP, PSC emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : Today’s league matches of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2018 saw CHAMP, Khagempalli secure a 38-run victory against TCMDC, Thongju while PSC and Blue Hawk registered huge wins against KSDO and SSU respectively at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

In the first Group B league match, SSU were made to rue their decision to bat first as Avishek of Blue Hawk ran through the batting line up and succeeded in restricting the innings for a score of 69 runs. Abhishek gathered 23 runs off 22 balls while Rahul hit 15 runs in 17 balls for SSU before the innings (reduced to 14 overs) ended with the score reading 69 for 4.

Avishek of Blue Hawk led the bowling attack in this innings claiming a handful three wickets while Ozzy and Samson pressurised SSU by picking up one wicket each.

In reply, Blue Hawk cruised to the target in 8.3 overs with 8 wickets left in the hand. Bekar made the highest strike of 17 runs off 12 balls while Romit added 15 runs to hand Blue Hawk an emphatic 8 wicket win.

Avishek of Blue Hawk was named man of the match.

In the second Group B league match of the day, Champ won the toss and piled up a total of 116 runs for 10 in 17.1 overs. Bonny (38 off 37 balls) and Kazim (28 off 15 balls) showed an examplary batting performances today to help their team sail across 100 runs mark.

Seitendra bowled well for TCMDC picking up 4 wickets on the go but failed to contained the strike rate of the rivals. Bablu assisted Seitendra picking up 2 wickets while Suraj and Robertson claimed one wicket each.

The 117 run target proved too big for the Thongju side as they went down scoring only 78 runs for 7 in 18 wickets (reduced). Seitendra (15), Robertson (14) and Nganthoi (12) scored for the Thongju side in this innings.

Thomas and Kenedy of the Khagempalli side claimed two wickets each in this innings and played a crucial role in restricting the Thongju side while Bonium and Langlonyamba claimed one wicket each to hand their team a 38-run victory. Bonny of Champ was adjudged man of the match.

PSC, Khuyathong registered a comfortable six wickets victory over KSDO in a Group D league match. Electing to bat first, KSDO scored 67/10 in 15 overs (reduced) with some tame contribution from Tarik (13 runs of 25 balls) and Abdul (10 runs of 16 balls).

PSC bowler Bungoraj scalped 3 wickets haul while his compatriot Prasanta and Manglemba dismissed 2 wickets each.

Chasing 68 to win, PSC, Khuyathong ended the game on a convincing note with Prasanta scoring the winning run. The pair of Prasanta (33* runs of 42 balls) and Giran (8 runs of 11 balls) guided their team to reach past the target in 13.2 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Tarik claimed 2 wickets while Feroz dismissed one wicket for KSDO.

The man of the match award went to Prasanta for scoring 33 runs and dismissing 2 wickets.

CDC will face KIYC tomorrow in the morning while Al-Ameen will meet UCC in the afternoon. Model Club will encounter with KSDO in the evening.