2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy CYCLONE thrash KIYC by 102 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : CYCLONE sealed an impressive 102 run win against KIYC, Kshetri Iril Mapal today in a Group A league match of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam. PTRC, Patsoi romped to a 4-wicket win over Al-Ameen, Lilong while PCC beat ESU by 2 wickets in other league matches staged earlier today.

CYCLONE who won the toss enjoyed a great start as they stacked up a total 130 runs for 3 in 15 overs through quick 40 run knocked by Narsingh off 26 balls, Kishan (30), Gopal Wakhmore (20 not out) and Rahul (17 not out).

Abdullah and Nishikanta of KIYC picked up one wicket each in this innings before they witnessed a huge defeat.

The second innings proved a tragedy for Kshetri Iril Mapal side as they were bowled out with an insignificant 28 runs as Akshaykumar tore apart the batting line up taking down four wickets alone. Nishikanta of KIYC was the only batsman who scored a double digit score of 14 runs in this innings before CYCLONE bowlers Suraj (2 wickets), Kishan (2 wicket), Homendro (1 wicket) and Vishal (1 wicket) ran riot to hold them for the paltry score.

Akshaykumar of CYCLONE was named man of the match for his four wicket haul.

PTRC chased down a 75 run target set by Al-Ameen to seal a 4 wicket victory in a Group C league match of the tournament staged today.

Opting to bat first Al-Ameen had a disastrous start as Abdullah (10) and Nawaz (8) emerged only imminent batsmen while other batsmen had quick returns with PTRC’s Rex, Bishorjit and Santosh causing havoc.

Rex bowled well to enjoy a fifer while Bishorjit and Santos dismissed 2 and 3 wickets each in this innings to restrict the Lilong side to just 74 runs in 18.2 overs.

The chase looked tough in the beginning but man of the match, Rex helped his team seal the victory scoring an unbeaten 27 runs off 17 balls while Johny (16) and Santosh (12) also contributed before they reached 76 run mark in 18.1 overs with 4 wickets left in the hand.

Sameer of the Lilong side claimed a hattrick but his effort could not help much as the target they set proved too small. Abdullah and Naushad also claimed one wicket each in this innings.

PCC, Mayaikoibi sealed a two wicket win over ESU which elected to bat first and piled up 68 runs for 10 in 15.4 overs in another Group A league match staged today.

Henry (11), Devendra (10) and Bivananda (10) scored for ESU to make it 68 at the end of the innings. Ajay of PCC enjoyed a three wicket haul while Santosh and Anand assisted the bowling attack picking up two wickets each. Premchand and Ranjan of PCC also claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, PCC cruised to the target through Rakesh’s 31 run contribution and another 8 run from Premchand with two wickets left in the hand.

Chitaranjan claimed three wickets while Shuhel Ashari took two wickets in this innings. Mihul, Herojit and Chitaranjan also scored 1 wicket each in this innings.