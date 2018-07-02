2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy Emphatic wins for PCC, CYCLONE and FORCE

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1 : PCC, Mayaikoibi and FORCE, Kshetrigao registered huge wins in today’s league matches of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

PCC, who beat KIYC by 18 runs in the previous Group A league match against KIYC continued their fine form and notched up a 41-run victory in the first match of the day against CDC, Sagolband.

PCC won the toss and batted first to set up a decent 107-run target against CDC through superb batting performance from Tyson who hit 54 runs off 41 runs in this innings while Rakesh (not out) and Santosh gathered 23 runs and 13 runs each to make it 106 for 3 in 15 overs (reduced).

CDC’s Bob, Lalit and Mohit claimed one wicket each in this innings before they were restricted to 65 runs for 4 in 15 overs in the second innings. Mohit (23) and Lalit (26) made remarkable scores for CDC in this innings as Jobanta, Rohit, Ajay and Santosh of the Mayaikoibi side claimed one wicket each and did a commendable job in hindering the chase.

Tyson of PCC was adjudged man of the match.

In another Group A league match, CYCLONE chased down an easy 64-run target set up by ESU in 15 overs for the loss of 8 wickets after electing to bat first.

Ronson scored the highest of 24 runs for ESU in this innings while Herojit gathered another 18 runs. Homendro and Kishan ran riot through the batting line up as they claimed 3 wickets apiece to restrict the Wangkhei side while Akshaykumar claimed one wicket.

CYCLONE’s Gopal (18), Narsing (17) and Akshaykumar (12) scored to hand their team a convincing 7 wicket win.

Henary of ESU claimed two wickets in this innings before going down to the Thangmeiband side.

In the Group C league match staged today, FORCE, Kshetrigao thrashed UCC, Uripok by 8 wickets as the former had an easy chase after UCC put up a paltry target of 59 runs for 6 in 12 overs.

Raghav (24), Shravan (8) scored for UCC before they posted a meagre 58 runs as Asar of FORCE bowled well to pick up 3 wickets while Salman and Kasim bagged one wicket apiece.

In reply, FORCE reached the target in 10.3 overs at the cost of 2 wickets. Shubaudin (13), Asar (14) and Sadam (12) scored for the Kshetrigao side. Shravan and Republic dismissed one wicket each in this innings.