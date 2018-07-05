2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy Rohit’s 42-ball 69 guides TRAU to huge win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : TRAU, Kwakeithel posted an emphatic 141-run target to thrash PSC, Khuyathong by 70 runs in a Group D league match of the 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

SCCC, Singjamei sealed a 4-wicket win over FORCE, Kshetrigao while REYS, Nagamapal secured a 13 run win over SSU, Singjamei in other league matches of the day.

SSU Vs REYS

In the Group B league match of the tournaments stage today, REYS won the toss and opted to bat first and piled up an average 73 runs for 6 in 12 overs (reduced).

Krishan Kant struck the highest of 36 runs in the first innings while Guniram registered his name on the scoresheet with only 9 runs from 15 balls.

Boba of SSU enjoyed a three wicket haul while Rohit, Rahul and Abhishek managed to claim one wicket each.

In reply, the Singjamei side were restricted to 60 runs for 4 in 12 overs with Abhisek and Rahul scoring 25 and 23 runs respectively. The target looked chaseable in the beginning but the bastmen were hindered by fine bowling performances shown by Naoba (3 wickets) and Nicky (1 wicket) of REYS in the second innings.

Naoba of REYS was adjudged man of the match for his three wicket haul.

TRAU Vs PSC

TRAU, Kwakeithel won the toss and decided to bat first before piling up an emphatic 140 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 16 overs (reduced).

Rohit was pick of the day as he amassed 69 runs off 42 balls for TRAU while Abaz (18), Domba (16) and Renju (16) also made remarkable contributions to take the score to a dominant 140 runs mark.

PSC’s Kala picked up two wickets while Saurav and Bungoraj claimed one wicket apiece. The chase of the Khuyathong came to a grinding halt at just 70 runs 8 in 16 overs as Saroj and Sinate of TRAU combined well to put the PSC batsmen in the backfoot. Vicky (17), Prasanta (8) scored for PSC while Saroj and Sinate claimed 4 wickets and 2 wickets respectively.

Abaz and Suresh also picked up one wicket each in this innings to help TRAU restrict the chase midway. Saroj emerged man of the match for his 4 wicket haul.

FORCE Vs SCCC

SCCC chased down the 80 run target set by FORCE to clinch a 4 wicket win in a Group C league match staged today.

Electing to bat first, FORCE gathered 79 runs for 6 in 15 overs (reduced) with Sadam (23), Kasim (12) and Subhaudin (12) making the score.

Nanao of SCCC claimed two wickets in this innings before Sarthak and Sana took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Shivanshu (21), Kishan (18) and Gyajendra (10) scored to make it 80 runs in 14.3 overs with 3 wickets left in the hand.

FORCE’s Suleman scalped 3 wickets in the second innings while Khurshid, Asar and Pravez claimed one wicket each.

Shivanshu who remained unbeaten with 21 runs was adjudged man of the match.