2nd Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy TRAU register 7 wicket win over YWC to seal quarter final berth

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : TRAU, Kwakeithel moved into the last 8 round of the 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy with a huge 7-wicket win over YWC, Langthabal at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam today. The tournament is being organised by Manipur Cricket Association with 20 teams clubbed into 4 four groups participating in it. PTRC also sealed the quarter final berth with a 59 run triumph over SCCC in another league match.

TRAU Vs YWC

YWC, Langthabal who opted to bat first after winning the toss were bowled out for a paltry 68 run in 19 overs as Mishra of TRAU excelled in taking 4 wickets alone to run through the batting line up of the Langthabal side. YWC’s man scorer of the day included Kishan who hit 30 runs off 22 balls and Bikramjit for his 20 run contribution from 32 balls.

Adding teeth to bowling attack of TRAU led by Mayank Mishra, Saroj and Bobin also succeeded in dismissing 2 wickets each while Jotish picked up one before the Langthabal side were restricted to 68 runs for 10.

Mayank Mishra not only bowled well but also remained not out scoring the highest score of 27 runs (20 balls) for TRAU to claim the man of the match title while Saroj also remained unbeaten on the crease scoring 18 runs to help TRAU reach the target in 12.1 overs with seven wickets left to spare.

PTRC Vs SCCC

PTRC, Patsoi also joined the last 8 round from Group C with a huge 59 run win over SCCC, Singjamei today. Opting to bat first, PTRC stacked up 129 runs losing 4 wickets in 20 overs with an unbeaten half century (52) struck by Johnson.

Kenjit of PTRC also remained on the crease unbeaten scoring 24 runs off 18 balls while Shitaljit gathered another 15 runs to take the score past the 100 run mark. SCCC’s Sana picked up two wickets in this innings while Sarthak and Gyajendra claimed one wicket each.

In response, SCCC stumbled down scoring only 70 runs in 16.3 overs. Nanao and Gyajendra scored 16 runs each in this innings for the Singjamei side while the other batsmen suffered the worst nightmare as Bishorjit and Alfred of PTRC combined well in the bowling attack picking up two wickets apiece.

Votin, Bidash and Rex also bowled well to claim one wicket each in this innings and played a crucial role in restricting the chase.

Johnson was adjudged man of the match for his 52 run contribution.

Tomorrow’s fixture

Blue Hawk Vs REYS; Model Club Vs KSDO and CDC Vs KIYC.