2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket CHAMP seal narrow 1 run win to move into semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : CHAMP, Khagempalli sealed a narrow 1 run victory over PCC, Mayaikoibi to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam. The earlier quarter final match between REYS, Nagamapal and CYCLONE, Thangmeiband was stalled midway due to rain and is expected to be rescheduled very soon. REYS were 91 for 7 in 19 overs when rain played spoilsport.

CHAMP Vs PCC

CHAMP won the toss and posted a total of 123 runs for 7 onboard with Langlonyamba scoring a steady 46 runs off 36 balls. CHAMP’s batsman, Sultan also aided Langlonyamba hitting a total of 39 runs in 25 balls while Bonny scored 14 runs to take the target past 100.

PCC’s bowler Premchand bowled well to shine in this innings with three wickets in his name in 4 overs offering only 11 runs while Rohit, Ajay, Santosh and Ranjan claimed one wicket each to hold CHAMP to 123 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, PCC were unlucky enough as they could only gather 122 runs, just two runs away from victory, losing 5 wickets in 20 overs. Rahul made a promising start scoring 32 runs off 25 balls with full assistance from Tyson who stacked up another 27 runs before he went out in the 33rd minute.

Ranjan, who remained not out, seemed to hit the finisher in the last over but had to witness the ill-fated day as he finished scoring only 20 off 12 balls to make it 122 at the end of the innings.

Kenedy of CHAMP bagged 2 wickets in this innings while Thomas and Nikhil dismissed one each in this innings to help their team roll into the semi-final.

Langlonyamba of CHAMP was declared man of the match for his quick knock of 46 runs.