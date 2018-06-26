2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket PTRC edge past UCC by 29 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : PTRC, Patsoi were able to secure a 29 run victory against UCC, Uripok in a Group C league match of the 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Cricket Tournament being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam today.

After winning the toss, PTRC opted to bat first and made an average 102-run target for the loss of all wickets in 17.3 overs but it was Bishorjit’s superb bowling performance which rescued PTRC from the jaw of defeat. Shitaljit and Kenjit hit 14 runs each in this innings while Santosh added another 12 runs to make it 101 with the fall of last wicket in the 3rd delivery of the eighteenth over.

UCC bowlers did a tremendous job in this innings though they failed to take wickets in quick succession. Satish was in fine form today as he picked up 3 wickets in this innings while Raghav and Kamei claimed 2 wickets each. Sanan and Republic also took one wicket each in this innings.

Uripok bowlers hardwork proved useless as their batsmen stumbled down at just 72 runs in 18.2 overs as Bishorjit of the Patsoi side wreaked havoc across the batting line up taking a handful 5 wickets.

Sharwan of UCC tried hard to man the chase but was dismissed in the 19th ball with a score of 19 runs. Satish also added 14 runs in this innings before they were bowled out in the second ball of 19th over. Dipu, Santosh and Bidash also picked up one wicket each in this innings.

Bishorjit who enjoyed a five-for was adjudged man of the match.