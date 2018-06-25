2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy CYCLONE beat PCC by 34 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband today defeated PCC, Mayaikoibi by 34 runs in a Group A league match of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2018 organised by Manipur Cricket Stadium at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

PCC won the toss and elected to field first in this match which was reduced to 12 overs a side due to unfavourable weather condition. Batting first, CYCLONE posted a total of 82 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in 12 overs. Narsingh and Akshaykumar of CYCLONE gathered 26 and 23 runs each from 22 and 24 balls respectively and help in setting the target of 83 runs.

Jobanta of PCC led the bowling attack and claimed two wickets while Ranjan, Ajay and Anand picked up one wicket each in this innings.

In reply, PCC were dismissed with a total score of 48 runs at the cost of 8 wickets in 12 overs. Rakesh of PCC scored the highest of 11 runs in this innings while the other batsmen returned quickly with paltry scores as they were tore apart by Kishan and Akshaykumar who claimed 3 wickets each in this innings. Kommel, Suraj and Somorjit of CYCLONE also scalped one wicket each in this innings to hand their side secure a 34 runs victory.

Akshaykumar of CYCLONE was adjudged man of the match for his 23 run knock and 3 wicket haul.