2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy TRAU seal two-wicket win to move into semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel secured a narrow two-wicket win over PTRC, Patsoi today to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing 2nd MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

TRAU won the toss of this quarter final rematch and elected to field first. PTRC who came out to bat first could not do well today and slumped to a paltry 68 run for all wickets down in 19.1 overs as bowlers of TRAU made a concerted effort in restricting PTRC’s strike rate.

PTRC’s Sitaljit made the best use of his bat scoring the highest of 25 runs while Rex made another remarkable 10 runs off 10 balls in this innings. TRAU’s bowling attack was led by Saroj who succeeded in taking two wickets in 4 overs offering 9 runs while Jotish, Rohit, Mayank, Abbas and Bobin claimed one wicket each while maintaining perfect economies at the same time.

In reply, TRAU chased down the target in 16.5 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. PTRC bowlers also gave TRAU batsmen tough time for few overs but failed to contain the responsible strikes from Rohit, Abbas and Mayank overall.

Rohit hit the highest of 14 runs while Abbas and Mayank scored 12 runs apiece to help TRAU reach the target with two wickets to spare.

Bishorjit of PTRC scalped 2 wickets for 12 in 4 overs while Deepu also enjoyed a two wicket haul for 16 runs in 4 overs. Alfred and Kenjit also picked up one wicket in this innings.

Mayank of TRAU who picked up 1 wicket in the first innings and contributed 12 runs in response was adjudged man of the match.

TRAU will be meeting CYCLONE Cricket Club, Thangmeiband in the first semi-final match on July 24 at 9 am while Model Club, Chingamakha will lock horns with CHAMP Cricket Club, Khagempalli in the second semi-final match latter at 1 pm.