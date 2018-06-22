2nd MCA T-20 Luwangpokpa Trophy Blue Hawk, YWC script huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21 : The 2nd edition of MCA T-20 Luwangpokpa Cricket Tournament being organised by Manipur Cricket Association kicked off today at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam in the presence of Col (retd) Soram Tekendrajit, former president MCA; Nongthombam Indrajit Singh, president MCA and Chongtham Chaoba Singh, retd Director, Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation who is also the vice president of MCA as dignitaries.

The tournament which will be held in two venues, Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam and Langthabal Public Ground, Langthabal, is featuring a total of 20 teams clubbed into 4 teams.

The opening match of the tournament saw Blue Hawk, Khurai register a huge 8 wicket victory over TCMDC, Thongju while YWC, Langthabal secured 88 run victory against KSDO, Kyamgei in the second match.

TCMDC had miserable start here at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium as they stumbled out for just 34 runs in 20 overs. Bowlers of Blue Hawk had a fine day as they easily ran through the batting line up disallowing the rival batsmen to score at the same time.

Vikash of TCMDC scored the highest of 10 runs while Bablu made his name on the scoresheet with just 5 runs. The other batsmen fell down to Samson and Avishek Burman scalped 2 wickets each in this entertaining innings while Abhishek shone with 3 wickets in his name. Sanatomba and Ozzy also picked up one wicket each in this innings.

The chase ended in 4.1 overs with the loss of two wickets for the Khurai Side. Samson of Blue Hawk scored the highest of 15 runs before he went out in the 13th delivery while Rohit remained not out with a score of 8 runs. Abhishek also contributed 7 runs in this innings. Kh suraj of TCMDC picked up the two wickets of Blue Hawk.

Wakambam Samson of the winning side was named man of the match.

In the second match of the tournament, KSDO opted to field first.

Prakashmani of YWC, Langthabal started the game cooly blazing off 53 runs in 45 balls while Th Kishan made 23 runs in 17 runs and remained not out. Prasantamani who also remained unbeaten added another 13 runs to amass 151 runs in the first innings at the cost of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Tarique Aziz of KSDO picked up two wickets in this innings while Abdul Rajak, Karim, Jahangir and Lakhimbur claimed one wicket each.

In reply KDSO slumped at 63 runs with the loss of all wickets in 20 overs. Tarigue Aziz added a total of 15 runs , Wakibudding and Nawaz scored 5 runs each for KSDO, Kiyamgei before handing the Langthabal side an 88 run victory.

Th Kishan of YWC produced man of the match performance picking up 3 crucial wickets in 4 overs while Subhaschandra and Biswash went to claim 2 wickets each before Bimol and Prashantmani made their names on the scoresheet for taking one wickets each.

PTRC, Patsoi will play Al-Ameen, Lilong in the first match tomorrow while ESU, Wangkhei will face KIYC, Irilmapal in the second match.