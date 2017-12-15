Noney: First day of Rongmei Naga Baptist Associations’ 2nd Men Conference concluded yesterday with colorful cultural programs, games and sports. The event at the Longmai Common Ground, Noney was attended by Chairman, ADC, Tamenglong, Namsinrei Panmei as chairman and DC, Tamenglong, Armstrong Pame as guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Namsinrei Panmei urged people and delegates from various Rongmei Churches to take active part in promoting its culture and development works of the tribe. Armstrong Pame in his speech appealed people to be positive and constructive to march ahead. He further asked people to co-operate in developmental works of the Government. The event is scheduled to end on December 15.