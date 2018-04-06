2nd Men’s Open Volleyball SYC, NYDC, KLYGC secure huge wins to cruise into quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5 : SYC, Satudai; NYDC, Khaidem and KLYGC, Kamong registered huge wins in their respective league matches of the 2nd Men’s Village Open Volleyball Tournament being organised by Kachikhul Youth’s Library and Sporting Club (KYLSC) at its ground to seal their quarter final berths.

SYC, Satudai emerged Group A winners with their win straightforward win against AYUC, Awangkhunou in their last league match. SYC dominated the match right from the beginning to dump AYUC 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 and to set up last 8 round clash with RYC Moidangpok who finished as runners of Group D.

The second match of the day saw NYDC, Khaidem sealed their quarter final berth with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 win over KYLSC (B), Kachikhul. They will meet KYLSC (A) in the third quarter final match of the tournament.

In the last Group D league match staged today, KLYGC, Kamong outclassed SYSC, Sangaithel 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 to emerge Group D winners and set up quarter final clash with Group A runners, HYDO, Heigrujam.

The second quarter final match of the tournament will be played between MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal and YBO, Khurkhul tomorrow.