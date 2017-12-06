2nd phase of BSK-Shija Children Heart Beat held

Imphal, Dec 5:RBSK-Shija Children Heart Beat, 2nd Phase, a 4 day camp on non operative closure of holes in the heart of children, was organized by Shija Heart Beat from Nov 27 to 30 at Shija Hospitals in collaboration with State Health Society, Govt of Manipur under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a National Rural Health Mission programme aiming at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years who are born with holes in the heart.

According to a statement, a total of 14 children were treated non operatively during the camp (VSD 3, ASD 6 and PDA 5). The procedures were performed by Dr R Prem Sekar from Chennai, MRCP (Ireland), FRCP (Glasgow), who is one of the leading top 15 paediatric interventional cardiologists in the country and who has been practising for more than 20 years.

The procedures were performed using one of the latest Phillips Cath Lab installed at Shija. Research shows that 1% of the population is estimated to have holes in the heart and with a population of nearly 30 lakh in Manipur, it is estimated that nearly 30.000 children are suffering with heart defects from birth and 30% of them require intervention. So more than 9000 children will require treatment.

The RBSK- Shija Children Heart Beat – 3rd Phase will be held from January 5 to 10, 2018. Children born with holes in the heart may contact Dr Lukram Sidartha, Consultant Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Shija Heart Beat from 10 AM to 1 PM on all days except Sunday on or before January 4, 2018 for necessary screening and advance registration, it added.