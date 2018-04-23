2nd Sangai Trophy Gladden Kom’s hattrick helps TRVSA drub MUSA, VSAI thump ATVFA

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22 : VSAI, Thangmeiband downed ATVFA 2-0 while TRVSA, Malom thrashed MUSA 3-0 in the last Group D league matches to cruise into quarter finals of the 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 being organised by United Veteran Football Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

The first Group D league match of the day saw, VSAI race past ATVFA, Thangmeiband in the second half to register a dominating 2-0 win and emerged group winners.

Both VSAI and ATVFA started the game positively with series of runs and interceptions on both ends. Both teams also got few close calls but could not open up as their shots were too weak or went off wide. After a number of attempts the first half ended goalless.

VSAI entered the field more cautiously in the second half and it was within two minutes that Romesh and Ratan netted one goal apiece to give their team a 2-0 win. P Romesh who was unmarked dodged past few defender before slotting home the ball in the 39th minute. The next minute saw, Ratan collecting a nice pass in the mid-field after a fine interception and ran too deep into rivals territory before unleashing a powerful shot past the custodian and extended the lead to 2-0.

The latter part of the game also witnessed VSAI taking full control of the game and continuing their offences while ATVFA were found hard in defending their goal. The game eventually ended 2-0 in favour of VSAI.

In another entertaining Group D league match, TRVSA saw off MUSA, Chekon 3-0 through a hattrick from hero of the day, Gladden Kom and finish runners up to gear up for the quarter finals.

The first half of this match also went similar to the previous match and it was in the second half that TRVSA slotted the three goals and earned full points.

TRVSA entered the field with more purpose in the second half and it was in the very first minute that Gladden found the net to open up for his team. Stung by the goal, MUSA also tried their best to level the score while keeping their citadel intact but their attempts well in vain as the well orchestrated defence line of the Malom side did not find it hard to contain the imposing waves.

Gladden Kom then netted his second goal in the 46th minute before striking his third during the injury time and gave his team a 3-0 victory.