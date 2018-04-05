2nd Sangai Trophy IVFA, FC Imphal register huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: IVFA, Canchipur beat Sangai FC, Thangmeiband 3-1 in a Group C league match while FC Imphal, Kwakeithel outclassed VSAC, Churachandpur 2-0 in another Group C league match of the ongoing 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 organised by United Veteran Football Association Manipur at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first match between Sangai FC and IVFA, both teams played cautiously guarding their goal mouth well off before NG Sanjit broke the deadlock for IVFA in the 24th minute to give his team the lead 1-0 at the end of first half.

After the break, IVFA continued their dominating performance and further extended the lead to 3-0 with two successive goals from Meghachandra in the 34th and 36th minutes.

H Imocha scored the lonely goal for Sangai FC in the extra time and lost the match 1-3.

In the second match between FC Imphal and VSAC Churachandpur, FC Imphal kept piling the pressure on VSAC from the beginning of the match in their way to create some chances and to earn themselves some breakthrough.

FC Imphal surged ahead with an opener from Th Krishna in the 23rd minute to give his team the lead 1-0 at the end of first half. FC Imphal took home the match 2-0 with a brilliant goal from N Itocha in the 49th minute helping his team to earn full points.

KSC, Lambulane will meet TRVSA, Malom in the first Group D league match at 2.00 pm tomorrow while VSAI, Thanmeiband will encounter with MUSA, Checkon in the second Group D league match at the same ground.