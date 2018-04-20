2nd Sangai Trophy: KSC, TRVSA register narrow wins; VBFAM hold VSA

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 19 : VBFAM, Keishampat were held to a 1-1 draw by VSA, Sora while KSC, Lambulane and TRVSA, Malom registered narrow wins in today’s league matches of the 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 being organised by United Veteran Football Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the Group B league match staged today, VBFAM and VSA played out a very competitive match but one goal from each side in the first half forced them to share one point each.

Both teams started the game cautiously with crisp passing and series of interceptions on both ends but it was in the 20th minute that Md Abdul Heikim of VSA, Sora found the breakthrough and gave his team a 1-0 lead. The Keishampat side also continued their raids and their efforts helped them level the score when N Rajesh struck the equaliser in the 25th minute.

The second half saw both teams trying to put in the winner but well organised defence set up on either side fended well from further scoring to go for a 1-1 draw.

In the first Group D league match of the day, KSC, Lambulane rode on late goal to secure a narrow 1-0 victory. The game was also an evenly matched one with both teams marking one another very well. Though both teams made some stinging runs in the first half, their attempts proved too feeble for the keepers or shots went wide.

After going a goalless half, the two teams pushed harder to find the opener but the result remained same until Lamkholen of KSC struck a surprise goal in the late 55th minute making it 1-0. The lone goal was more than enough as MUSA could not restore parity despite their frenetic efforts in the dying minutes.

The last match (Group D) of the day saw TRVSA, Malom edged past ATVFA, Thangmeiband by a 2-1 margin in a hard fough match.

ATVFA enjoyed a 1-0 first half lead through the lone goal scored by M Somen in the 21st minute. After the second half TRVSA, Malom were threw more into opponents half creating more scoring chances while the Thangmeiband adopted defensive mode and relied more on the counter attacks. The relentless efforts of TRVSA paid dividend in the form of an equaliser when K Gladden Kom slotted home the ball in the 42nd minute of the match.

The equaliser seemed to boost their morales and it was just within three minutes the took the lead with a superb goal from M Ranjit. Stung by the goal ATVFA also tried to return into the game but their attempts were easily thwarted by more alert backline of TRVSA making it 2-1 at the end.