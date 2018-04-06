2nd Sangai Trophy P Romesh hits hattrick to give VSAI 3-0 victory

Add NewBy Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5 : P Romesh hit a hattrick today to give VSAI, Thangmeiband a 3-0 victory in a Group D league match of the ongoing 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 organised by United Veteran Football Association Manipur at Mapal Kangjeibung. TRVSA, Malom edged past KSC, Lambulane 2-1 in an Group D league match held earlier.

The first Group D league match saw, Gladden Kom hand TRVSA an early lead in the 16th minute but was equalised by Lamkholen of KSC in the 23rd minute to make it 1-1 till the end of the first half.

The beginning of the second half witnessed both teams trying hard to break the deadlock but TRVSA took control of the latter proceedings and it was Boba who struck the finisher in the 47th minute.

The second Group D league match was a very one sided one as VSAI ran riot over MUSA to notch up a convincing 3-0 victory. P Romesh did the star turn for VSAI scoring three of the three goals, one in the 4th minute and the other two in the 25th and the during additional time (60+1 minute).