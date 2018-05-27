2nd Sangai Trophy

VSAI, FC Imphal complete semifinals line up

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 26 : A day after AYMFA, Yairipok and VSAC, Churachandpur cruised into the semifinals of the 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 being organised by United Veteran Football Association at Mapal Kangjeibung, VSAI, Thangmeiband and FC Imphal (walk over) made their way into the semifinals.

The last quarter final match of the tournament saw VSAI romped to a 3-1 victory over VSA, Sora to cruise into the semis riding on Kh Ratan, P Romesh and Ch Anand.

The game began competitively as both teams were testing defenders on both ends on multiple occasions but the opener from Kh Ratan of VSAI and equaliser from Md iqbal Shah two minutes later forced the first half to end with a 1-1 draw.

After the restart, VSAI grew stronger and dominated the game with greater possession aided by stinging attacks. It was just after two minutes into the second half (32nd minute) that P Romesh of VSAI found his way into the box and unleased a power packed shot past the custodian of the Sora side and broke the deadlock.

VSA also tried hard to return into the game but their attacks were deftly thwarted by defence line of VSAI in time. VSAI who were vigilant at the backline showed better understanding in the midfield and flanks at the same time. After a series of raids, Ch Anand finally breached the defence set up of VSA and put in the finisher in the 50th minute.

Earlier, FC Imphal got a walkover as UVSA, Chajing did not turn up.

VSAC, Churachandpur will meet AYMFA, Yairipok in the first semi final while FC Imphal will lock horns with VSAI, Thangmeiband in the last semifinal match.