2nd Sangai Trophy VSAI, KSC script dominating wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : VSAI, Thangmeiband thrashed TRVSA, Malom 4-1 in the Group D league match of the ongoing 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 organised at Mapal Kangjeibung by United Veteran Football Association Manipur while the second Group D league match of the day saw KSC, Lambulane thump ATVFA, Thangmeiband 2-0.

VSAI started off the game on a positive note with Devananda striking the opener early in the 3rd minute. Though VSAI dominated the proceedings TRVSA were able the contain the attempts to go into the first half with a 0-1 scoreline.

After the breather TRVSA came up with some fine runs and were subsequently able to restore parity in the 37th minute through a clinical shot made by Japuidoi. Soon after the equaliser VSAI intensified their raids and they were able to break the deadlock in the 44th minute. Two minutes later, his compatriot Ch Ananda who was lurking around the edge did not find it hard to dodge past few defenders and sent the ball into the net from a close range to make it 3-1.

The onslaught continued and it was in the 54th minute that Khelen struck the finisher and wrapped up the game 4-1.

In the second Group D League match, KSC played out a dominating match against ATVFA to post a 2-0 victory. Stanley found the breakthrough in the 17th minute of the match to give KSC a 1-0 first half lead. ATVFA also tried hard to come back into the game in the second half but Lamkholen of the winning side struck another goal in the 37th minute and sealed off the game 2-0.