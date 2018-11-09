2nd Soldong Valing Sports Meet ABYFI register second win in football competition

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : ABYFI sealed a 2-1 win over ASD-MU today to extend their unbeaten run in the football competition of the 2nd edition of Soldong Valing Sports Meet being organised by Anal Youth Fellowship, Imphal at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

WS Famous hit the opener in the 7th minute to give ABYFI a 1-0 lead but was equalised by Gift of ASD-MU in the 18th minute. The latter part of the match saw both teams attempt desperately to find the breakthrough but went in vain until ABYFI’s BS Mojoy got onto the ball near the rivals box and went in deep to bang in the winner in the 53rd minute and settled the game 2-1.

In the second match, Sunday School DFC notched up a 4-1 win over Church Deacon in a one sided match.

Sunday School DFC led the first half 2-0 through goals scored by Koti Sng (13′) and Hb Island (27′) while the other goals came up in the second half through Angnahring (67′) and Moki (80′).

TS Chamna scored the lone goal for Church Deacon in the 73rd minute.

Today’s 3rd match (Group B league round) between Modern FC and Ruwngkhu Avengers ended in a 0-0 draw while Shumkhol FC sealed a 1-0 win over AMKA FC in another Group B league match through a goal scored by HB Mikan in the late 67th minute.

In the 5th match of the day, SS Farngam scored a brace (3′, 57′) while Benjamin (57′), Phetha (63′) and Alower (80+1) to give Employee’s Valing a huge 5-0 win over Church Deacon.

In the latter matches, ASD-MU were held to a 1-1 draw with Sunday School DFC; ASWC-MU edged past AMKA FC by 2-1 margin and Modern FC sealed a 1-0 win over Shumkhol FC.

Men’s Volleyball : Ruwngkhu Avengers-B defeated Anal Medicos by 3-1 sets (25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15) in a match of the men’s competition while Church Deacon edged past Ruwngkhu Avenger B by 3-1 sets (25-23, 12-25, 25-14, 25-15).

Women’s Volleyball: ABYFI women’s team got the better of New Checkon team by 3-2 sets in a very competitive match. Both teams fought well extending the match to a tie breaker but ABYFI had a nice finishing as they wrapped up the game 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-14.