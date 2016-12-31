2nd State level 7 A side open football begins

IMPHAL, Dec 30: The 2nd State level cash prize 7-A side open football tournament organised by All Irengband Football Federation, Irengband began at Irengband HS ground, Kakching district.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by MLA Y Surchandra, Th Inaocha, ex pradhan of Irengband GP and E Ibecha, ex-pradhan, Irengband GP as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

In the opening match, Sonalika, Tekcham edged past TKWA by a margin of two goals to one.

The scorers for Sonalika were Herojit (14′) and Imran (17′) while Sunder scored one for TKWA in the 13th minute.