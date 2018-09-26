2nd State Level Indigenous Open Wrestling Competition 2018 kick starts in Senapati

Our Correspondent

Senapati, 25 Sep : The 2nd State Level Indigenous Open Wrestling Competition 2018, being organised by the Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur (SDWAM) and hosted by Viewland Veteran Club was opened today at Mini Stadium Senapati.

The competition is scheduled to continue till 28 of this month with 113 wrestlers enrolled for the competition. Out of 113 wrestlers, there are 73 wrestlers in the light weight category (65 kg and below) and 40 wrestlers in the heavy weight category (65 kg and above). 16 wrestlers are reportedly enrolled for the competition from Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA).

Organizers reported that Saranamai village of Senapati District has the highest representation of 13 players at the competition while other village sent fewer wrestlers. The oldest wrestlers for this year’s competition is Ashuli from Daili Village under Kangpokpi district and the youngest is reported to be Lo Dominic of Maiba village.

The heaviest among the wrestlers is from Nagaland State weighing 124 kg and the lightest among wrestlers is reported to be of 58 kg. The first round of the competition would begin with league round with 4 wrestlers in each pool.

Solomon Veino, Advisory Board of the association said at the beginning of the inaugural program that the Minister who was supposed to be present for inauguration could not made it due to an emergency meeting of the cabinet called by the Chief Minister of the State regarding the ongoing MU imbroglio.

However, he said that the organizers are trying to promote District Sports Institute in the district which aimed at building relationship with the valley friends and the neighbouring States.

DS Masounii, president, SDWAM in his welcome speech said that discipline is one that counts in every game and asked all wrestlers to abide by the rules and regulations framed by the organizing committee.

Neivikolie Khatsii, president, Nagaland Wrestling Association, functional president while bringing greetings from the Nagaland State said that Sports has no boundaries, sports brings unity and love among people. He said that wrestling was previously played when there was festival or function, war, quarrel or fight during the forefather’s time. However, the competition for strength and might has now became a part of international sporting events.

The president of the Nagaland Wrestling Association also asked the players not to give up easily and encouraged them to go beyond (National and international events).

Neivikolie Khatsii also invited the State wrestlers to participate in the Hornbill Wrestling championship held every year on December 4.

Ch Ibohal Singh, secretary, All Manipur Traditional Belt Wrestling Association (AMTBWA) as the guest of honour, asked players from the district to come for Inter-School state selection at Khuman Lampak, Imphal for representation in the National level events. Traditional Belt Wrestling was also showcased before the start of the competition as exhibition.

Champion, second place, third place and fourth and fourth place winners of both weight categories will be awarded with Rs 1,00,000; Rs 70,000; Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 each. 4 consolation prizes worth Rs. 5,000 will also be awarded for both categories, the organizers said.

SDWAM appeals to postpone bandh

The Organizing Committee & Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur has appealed the AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS on behalf of the State Level Indigenous Wrestling Competition 2018 to postpone the proposed 48 hours bandh from midnight of September 26 in order to felicitate the State Level Indigenous Open Wrestling competition which is underway at Senapati District H/Q, smoothly and without disruption.