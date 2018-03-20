2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : The 2nd Tongbram Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket Tournament is all set to begin from April 2 at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground under the aegis of Manipur Veteran Cricket Association.

Manipur Veteran Cricket Association in its press release invited clubs and associations to participate in the tournament which carries a cash prize of Rs 18,000 for the winners and Rs 12,000 for the runners up. The last date of admission (fee Rs 2,500) will be March 27 and the managers’ meeting and fixture draw will be held at 3 pm on the same day at the office of the association.

Further details can be had from the office of the association.