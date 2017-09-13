2nd Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang Cachar Kang Assn notch narrow win

Jiribam, Sep 12: Cachar Kang Association secured a narrow win over LEC Babupara by a margin of 13-12 today in the 2nd Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang Tournament organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Kalimai Mandab, Jiribam.

LEC Babubara won the toss and chose the side while Cachar Kang Association started the match. The match was a very competitive one with both teams giving their best shots reflected in the scoreline. But in the ending minutes of the match Cachar Kang Association pipped their opponent by just one score to end the match 13-12.

In the first semi-final match, MITL Jiribam will face Cachar Kang Association on September 15 while the second semi-final match will feature LEC Babupara against Dibong GP (A) the next day.