2nd Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang Dibong GP (A) beat Dibong GP (B)

Jiribam, Sep 11: Dibong GP (A) defeated Dibong GP narrowly by 9-8 today in the 2nd Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang Tournament 2017 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Kalimai Mandap, Jiribam.

Dibong GP (A) won the toss and chose the side while Dibong GP (B) started the match. The match was competitive both teams were equally skilled and the score went neck to neck. But Dibong GP (A) fortuitously snatched the win in the the closing end with a single score against Dibong GP (B).

LEC Babupara will take on Cachar Kang Association in tomorrow’s match.