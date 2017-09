Jiribam, Sep 10: MITL, Jiribam edged past Cachar Kang Association 16-12 today in the ongoing 2nd Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang Touranment 2017 organised by All jiribam Sports Association at Kalimai Mandab, Jiribam.

Cachar Kang Association (CKA) won the toss and chose the side while MITL started the match.

DIbong GP (A) will face Dibong GP (B) tomorrow.