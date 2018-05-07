2nd topper spells out dreams

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6: Luckyson Ningthoujam a student of Brilliance School, Uripok, who secured the 2nd position in the Science stream of Higher Secondary Examination 2018 conducted by COHSEM, has expressed desire to appear for the civil service exams and become an IAS officer.

Luckyson Ningthoujam is the son of Ningthoujam Brojen and Ningthoujam (o) Premila of Khangabok Lamlong Leikai, Thoubal district. He has a brother and a sister.

His father is a private school teacher while his mother is a housewife. Luckyson studied from KG-II to class X at KM Blooming School, Khangabok and he secured the 6th position in the HSLC exam conducted by BOSEM by obtaining 94.33 percent in 2016.

He continued his class XI and XII studies at Brilliance School Uripok and clinched 2nd position in this year’s class XII exam in the Science stream by securing 95.4 percent.

Throughout class XI and class XII, Luckyson went to BYS-PMT (Build Your Success), a coaching centre located at Palace compound, Macha Leima campus.

The founder cum manager of the said coaching centre arranged for accommodating Luckyson at his (the founder) own residence so that the student could attend coaching lessons. Luckyson was also given free coaching at the centre.

According to him, the Chemistry teacher of the coaching centre, Rajkumari Bijenti also helped him tremendously in his studies. Luckyson says that he want to appear civil service exams and become an IAS officer.

Even though he expressed desire to continue his graduation at St Stephens College, Delhi, he is still unsure if he would be able to do so due to his family’s economic condition.