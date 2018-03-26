2nd Youth Natl Boxing Four State boxers advance into next rounds

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 25: There was no stopping for the Manipur Boxers in the 2nd Youth Men and Women National Boxing Championship 2018 being organised at National Boxing Academy (NBA), Rohtak, Haryana, under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India, from March 21.

In the women’s boxing, Monika Devi claimed victory over Telangana boxer Mutiyalal Sashikala in RSC (Referee stops the contest) in 48kg category and moved into the third round while Mayemgbam Puja Devi beat Preeti Bhanekar of Maharashtra in 41kg category and advanced into the third round.

In the men’s boxing, K Naothoi Singh knocked down Kuldeep of Chandigarh in 52kg category bout and made into the second round. AK Naoton Meetei also cruised into the second round after outclassing Lokesh Ichi of Rajasthan in 56kg category bout.