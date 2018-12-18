3 Bills to be tabled

IMPHAL, Dec 17: As agreed at a Cabinet meeting held this evening, the State Government will table three Bills in the ensuing State Assembly session which will be held on December 20 and 21.

After deliberating on the three Bills namely; the Protection from Mob Violence Bill 2018, the Manipur International University Bill 2018 and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018, the State Cabinet resolved to table the same Bills in the ensuing Assembly session.