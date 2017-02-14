3 candidates file nomination

Ukhrul, Feb 14 : Although the election campaign has reached its peak in Ukhrul district, only three candidates have filed their nomination papers today, reports Mungchan Zimik.

2 Congress candidates Victor Keishing from 43- Phungyar and Preshaw Shimray from 45- Chingai and BJP candidate from 44- Ukhrul Somatai Shaiza filed their nomination papers at District Election Office, Ukhrul.

It may be mentioned that the last date for filing of nomination paper is February 16. However, remaining candidates from 43- Phungyar AC (NPF candidate K Leishiyo, BJP candidate Somi Awungshi, LJP candidate Wungshim Angkang and independent candidate Hopingson Shimray), from 44-Ukhrul (Congress candidate Alfred, NPF candidate Samuel Risom, LJP candidate Worthington and one AITC candidate) and from 45 -Chingai AC (BJP candidate Sword Vashum and NPF candidate Khashim Vashum) are yet to file their papers.