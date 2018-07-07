3 doctors terminated for forgery

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6: Three doctors working under the State Health Department have been terminated for submitting forged certificates.

Three doctors namely Dr Konthoujam Surajkumar, Dr Hawaibam Sishir Dev and Dr Raut Lian Guite were terminated by an order issued by the Joint Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) on July 4.

They appeared in the recruitment examination conducted by Manipur Public Service Commission in November 2014 and got recommendation of the commission. Accordingly, they were appointed as Medical Officers on February 12, 2015.

While Dr Konthoujam Surajkumar and Dr Hawaibam Sishir Dev were posted at Jiribam CHC, Dr Raut Lian Guite was posted at Behiang PHC.

Surajkumar and Dr Hawaibam Sishir Dev completed MD Physician Course in 2010 in Ukraine while Dr Raut Lian Guite completed MBBS course from Sun Yat Sen University, China in 2011, informed a source.

Doctors with foreign medical certificates have to pass a screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) if they should practice in India.

When the three doctors appeared the recruitment examination conducted by MPSC, they furnished NBE certificates claiming that they had passed the screening test.

As they were working under Manipur Health service, they applied for registration with the Manipur Medical Council (MMC) and MMC issued registration certificates to them.

However, on further enquiry, it was learnt that the NBE certificates furnished by them were fake and bogus and all three of them were terminated, said the source.

Meanwhile, NBE has recommended the State Government to take up strict disciplinary action against the three doctors for furnishing forged certificates, the source added.