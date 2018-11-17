3 hurt in bomb attack at Assembly complex

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 16 : One BSF personnel and two security staff of Manipur State Legislative Assembly were injured following a double hand grenade attack at Manipur State Assembly western entrance gate at around 5.45 pm today.

Soon after the blast, Speaker of Manipur State Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand , DGP Manipur, LM Khaute and other high ranking BSF officers arrived at the site to assess the situation.

According to one of the BSF personnel deployed as security at the Assembly complex, the incident happened at around 5.45 pm today when a hand grenade exploded near the sentry post of the complex’s western gate injuring one BSF personnel and two security staff of the Assembly.

He also said that another un-exploded hand grenade was found lying near the entrance gate and it is highly suspected that the grenades were hurled by individuals suspected to be underground militants.

The sentry post and its nearby area were partially damaged by the impact of the blast.

Soon after the blast, the injured persons were evacuated to RIMS for treatment by the security personnel.

The injured individuals have been identified as Constable (Dog handler) of 54 Battalion BSF, RP Mishra (40) s/o Pramesh Mishra of MP (with injuries on both thighs), Maibam Manoranjan (30) s/o (L) Mani of Nambol Sabal Leikai (injury on right side of his body) and Yambem Johny (23) s/o Manglemba of Charangpat Mamang Leikai (injury on right ear drum). All the injured persons are stated to be out of danger.

On the other hand, police did not rule out the possibility that the hand grenades might have been hurled from Lilasing Khongnangkhong Yumnam Leirak side, which is located next to the Assemble complex on the western side and as such, a search was carried out at the area for any possible clues concerning the blast.

Police also cordoned off all the roads leading toward the State Assembly complex and carried out a massive frisking and checking of vehicles coming along the road.

The un-exploded hand grenade which lay inside the Assembly complex, near the entrance gate, was later picked up safely by State bomb experts after security personnel cordoned off the area. A case has been registered at Lamphel PS in connection with the incident.