3 Manipuri women bag entrepreneurship award

IMPHAL, Apr 17: The much awaited ‘Vasundhara NE Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for the years 2015-16 & 2016-17 have been announced by the organizer Sreemanta Sankar Mission of Guwahati. Apart from the 17 State awardees, five exceptionally successful women entrepreneurs from the region are to be inducted into the Vasundhara Hall of Fame and all will be honoured on April 26 at New Delhi by Minister of DoNER Dr Jitendra Singh at the Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD Chambers of Commerce & Industry, New Delhi. The State awardees for 2015-16 are Tage Rita, India’s first Kiwi wine brewer from Arunachal Pradesh; Malamoni Hazarika, M/s Kamdhenu Industries (food processing), Assam; H Subhra Devi, M/s Meira Foods, Manipur; Dasumarlin Majaw, Organic coffee producer from Meghalaya; Zonunsangii, handicrafts, Mizoram; Karen Yepthomi, Dzukou Kitchen, Nagaland; Smita Rai, M/s Namchi Designer’s Candle, Sikkim; Putul Saha, transporter, Tripura. The State awardees for 2016-17 are Techie Anna, Handicrafts, Arunachal Pradesh; Neera Sarmah, bamboo craft, Assam; Dr Ashem Sundari Devi & Geetashoru Yumnam, organic bio fertlisers, Manipur; Dolly Khonglah, social entrepreneur, Meghalaya; Zomawii Hrahsel, Bakery industry, Mizoram; Chimi Ongmu Bhutia, handicrafts, Sikkim and Pratima Saha, handloom and handicrafts, Tripura. The title winner for the two years from amongst the above 17 State awardees will be declared on April 26 during the award ceremony.