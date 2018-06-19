3 militants held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 18: One cadre of the proscribed militant outfit KCP (Noyon) group was arrested by a combined team of CDO/IW and 6 AR from Mayai Lambi road near Ningthemcha Karong on Sunday, said a press release issued by Manipur Police.

The arrested man has been identified as Ningthoukhong-jam Arjun Singh (22) alias Aboy alias Sinthalemba S/o Late N Jayenta Singh of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai.

Investigation revealed that he was on a mission to commit prejudicial activities like extortion from Private Hospitals, shopkeepers and pharmacies at Heirangoithong area. Incriminating articles were also recovered from his possession, it added. A case has been registered at Singjamei Police Station and investigation is going on, added the PRO of Manipur Police.

A cadre of KCP (MJC) group identified as Yengkhom Sandeep Singh (38) alias Piktru s/o Y Shyamkishor Singh of Silva village was arrested on June 15 by a combined team of IW District Police Commando and a team of 12 FIT, No 2 Det DG-AR, FIU from Lamphel Sanakeithel while conducting a search operation at Lamphel Sanakeithel area. Incriminating articles were seized from his possession, said the PRO.

On his revelation, another active member of the same outfit identified as Konsam Sheityakumar Singh (32) S/o K Ibomcha Singh of Khurai Kongpal Laishram Leirak, Chingangbam Leikai was also arrested from his house.

One white Santro Car bearing No MN-01X/3604 and incriminating articles were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered at Lamphel Police Station and investigation has been initiated, said the source.